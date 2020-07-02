AREA — Katey Branch is running for the Maine State Senate in District 19 which includes Paris, Norway, Oxford, Otisfield, Denmark, Harrison, Naples, Sebago, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Brownfield, Porter and Hiram. Branch lives in South Paris and has been actively involved in community building for the last 33 years. She runs Halls Pond Healing Arts and is a founder of the Alan Day Community Garden. Branch believes in a strong, local, sustainable economy that works for everyone. She believes Universal Healthcare is what is best for Maine people. Branch pledges to run a positive campaign promoting civility in working together to address the challenges our communities face.

Katey Branch is holding a Facebook Live Town Hall on Monday July 13 at 7 p.m. to share her plans for District 19. Branch will be answering questions and sharing input from participants in the town hall meeting online. To register go to: https://sdcc.mainecandidate.com/act/kateylive

Katey Branch is a clean elections candidate which means she is not accepting donations from lobbyists, PAC’s or big businesses. She is running her campaign on $5 donations from constituents in District 19 so she is beholden to her constituents. She is holding a town hall to hear from people so she can represent them well when she becomes Senator. To find out more about Katey Branch go to KateyBranch.com

