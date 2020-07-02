• Randall S. McEwen Jr., 23, Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked, on June 16 in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Jacob K. Mason, 20, Litchfield, burglary, aggravated criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer-firearm, theft by unauthorized use, violation condition of release, in Stetsontown Township on June 16, Maine State Police.

• Jacob P. Guzzy, 25, Portland, terrorizing, on June 16 in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Theresa L. Dixon, 53, Farmington, domestic violence assault, domestic violence reckless conduct, on June 22 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Michelle M. Belanger, 30, Livermore Falls, violation of protection from abuse order, on June 23 in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Jeremy M. Clifford, 26, Farmington, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest, on June 24 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Jonathan M. Leavitt, 36, Farmington, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, violation condition of release, on June 24 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Tracy A. Whitney, 55, New Vineyard, operating under the influence, on June 25 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Roy W. Day, 57. Campbell Hall, New York, motor vehicle speed 30-plus over the speed limit, on June 27 in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Alexander L. Hickey, 24, Industry, on June 27 in Industry, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Andrew G. Pond, 52, Seal Rock, Oregon, operating under the influence, on June 27 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Jennifer M. Malchisky, 38, Dallas Plantation, probation hold, on June 30 in Dallas Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Alexander S. Allen, 40, Dallas Plantation, probation hold, on June 30 in Dallas Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Toya Brennan, 29, Industry, domestic violence assault, on June 30 in Industry, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

