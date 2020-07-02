NORWAY — The N. C. C. Ladies Golf Association is in the process of planning their 7th Annual Drive Out Cancer Golf Tournament for August 13 at Norway Country Club. Proceeds from this golf tournament will be donated to the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. This year’s tournament will be an 18 hole ladies scramble. Players may sign up as a team or as an individual to be put on a team. In order to follow Covid-19 guideline and to ensure individual safety, the scramble will be played by assigned tee times and there will not be a sit down luncheon although plenty of snacks will be provided. Players may register at https://www.norwaycountryclub.com, in ladies locker room or call Ben at 743-9840 by Monday, August 10. Cost to participate is $60 which includes tournament fees, mulligans, and a $30 donation to the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. Receipt for donation will be provided day of tournament. Payment by check made out to NCCLA is preferred.

Members of the NCCLA are also in the process of collecting donations. Individuals or businesses may sponsor this tournament by choosing to be a Bronze sponsor for $250, a Silver sponsor for $500 or a Gold Sponsor for $1,000. These sponsors will have their name on a sign by the club house and name listed in the program. For $100 a business or individual may be a tee sponsor and have their name posted on a sign at a golf tee. The ladies are also collecting items for their silent auction and basket raffle which will also be open to the public during the tournament. Each year the ladies collect a variety of items and gift certificates from local restaurants, golf courses and stores in the Norway, Bethel and Bridgton areas. Anyone interested in making a donation may call 807-0226 or email [email protected] Donations are all tax deductible with proceeds from the Drive Out Cancer Tournament being donated to the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, a local non profit located at 199 Main St., Norway.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St, Norway

« Previous

Next »

filed under: