NORWAY — Andrea Patstone, President, Western Maine Health, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Tim Ingram, RRT, CRA to the senior leadership team at Stephens as the Senior Director Operations and Ancillary Services.

In his new role, Tim will assume expanded leadership responsibilities over Outpatient Rehabilitation, Plant and Engineering, and Food Services. Tim will continue executive leadership over Respiratory Therapy, Laboratory, Imaging, Security and Environmental Services. This appointment will more tightly align ancillary services, and operational departments, and position Stephens Memorial Hospital for continued improvement of efficiency and operations.

Tim joined Stephens Memorial Hospital in 1987, starting as the Manager of Respiratory Therapy, then transitioned through the ranks; over the years adding management of the Laboratory, Radiology, Environmental Services, Security, and most recently in 2014 Surgical Services, serving as the Director of Surgical and Ancillary Services. He holds an Associate of Science in Allied Health Science, a Bachelor of Science in Advanced Patient Care from Grand Canyon University, and is pursuing his Master of Health Care Administration from Doane University.

Patstone shares, “Tim has been a part of the Stephens community for over 30 years, and in this time he has worked in or overseen nearly every part of this organization. This appointment is a direct recognition of Tim’s long standing contributions to Stephens and his steady and incredibly capable leadership style.”

Tim resides in Norway with his wife Melinda.

Western Maine Health is committed to providing health care services and education to the communities we serve. We are proud to be a part of the MaineHealth system. MaineHealth is recognized as one of the nation’s top integrated health care delivery networks and covers a complete range of health care services, from primary care to hospital treatment and everything in between. Visit Stephens Memorial Hospital on the Internet at www.wmhcc.org or follow us at Facebook.com/StephensMemorialME.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: