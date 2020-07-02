100 Years Ago: 1920

A Boston delegate of the conference was at the Advent church in Auburn “Who can tell me anything about Ruth?” a Sunday School teacher asked the class, “I can,” was the prompt answer of a little lad, anxious to impart the information. With a smile of satisfaction that her teaching was bearing fruit, she urged the boy to go on. “He made 4 home runs last year and won the world’s record,” said the little fellow, and sat down In triumph.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Maine’s US Senate team, Republican Senator Margaret Chase Smith and Democrat Edmund S. Muskie, have been invited to attend a Visitors Day Program at Lewiston an event planned in connection with Androscoggin County’s Sesquicentennial celebration by Rep. Louis Jalbert (D) of Lewiston, chairman of the Androscoggin the Sesquicentennial Committee.

25 Years Ago: 1995

With a few bars of Aaron Copland’s, “Fanfare for the Common Man.” Mayor John Jenkins made official Friday his intention of spending another two years at 27 Pine Street. The martial arts instructor and a motivational speaker who gained widespread exposure in 1993 when he became the first black to serve as head of City Hall here silenced rumors he might seek a higher office. “My only goal is to be mayor of Lewiston, to be the best person for the job.” said the 43-year-old Jenkins.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

