State health officials reported 34 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday but the number of deaths among individuals with COVID-19 held steady for a third straight day.

The 34 cases is just below the average of 37 additional cases reported daily during the past week but is above the average of 27 cases reported for the week ending June 25. But Maine has yet to see the large spikes playing out in many southern and western states, despite increased testing.

All told, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 3,328 total cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. That figure includes 2,951 tests that were confirmed through molecular testing and 377 “probable” cases among individuals who were exposed to another infected person or who tested positive during an antibody test.

There have been 105 deaths in Maine among people diagnosed with COVID-19.

Maine CDC is tracking 525 active cases — an increase of seven from Wednesday — after subtracting the 105 deaths and the 2,698 individuals who have recovered. Maine has averaged 498 active cases daily for the week ending on Thursday, compared to an average of 457 active cases for the seven-period ending June 25.

The agency has not yet updated the hospital population of COVID-19 patients, which stood at 29 on Wednesday, with eight patients in critical care and three on ventilators to support their breathing.

Hospitalization rates and death trends are key metrics for tracking the progress of the virus and efforts to contain transmission. Intensive care beds and ventilators are critical tools for treating hospitalized patients, and epidemiologists closely monitor the demand for these resources as they study the spread of the disease.

On Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced that her administration was removing the testing or quarantine requirement for visitors to Maine from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mills said the change, which is aimed at helping to stimulate Maine’s stifled summer tourism economy, was prompted by the fact that the three states have lower positive rates for the coronavirus than Maine and downward trends in prevalence rates.

Residents of Vermont and New Hampshire were already exempted from the 14-day quarantine or testing requirements in order to visit Maine.

But Mills also announced plans to issue an executive order requiring many larger retail stores, lodging establishments, restaurants, outdoor bars and tasting rooms to enforce the state’s mandate to wear masks or cloth face coverings. The enforcement requirement will be applied to those businesses in all of Maine’s coastal counties except Washington County as well as in Bangor, Brewer, Lewiston and Auburn.

The change comes amid a growing body of research showing that cloth face coverings or masks can significantly reduce the spread of the virus, which is largely transmitted through respiratory droplets. While Maine already requires face coverings inside stores or other public where physical distancing is not possible, compliance varies widely and few stores appear to rigidly enforce it.

Mills compared the enforcement provision to the common “No shirt, no shoes, no service” policy that some businesses have posted on their doors, suggesting they can simply add “no mask, no service” to the list. Individuals with health conditions that could be exacerbated by having to wear a cloth face covering or mask would continue to be exempt from the requirement.

“Especially seeing the dangerous trends in southern and southwestern states after they lifted restrictions dramatically, we have to take this virus seriously, and we must continue to protect one another,” Mills said Wednesday during a media briefing.

This story will be updated.

