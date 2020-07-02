ARIZONA – David Alan Rowell died June 27, 2020, at his home unexpectedly.Born May 26 1952, in Portland, Maine, to Dorothy Collins Rowell and Norman Rowell Sr.David spent his childhood in Bath, Maine, educated in local schools graduating from Morse High School class of 1971. David was from a family of six, that included his siblings, Norman Jr., Sherre, Lori, Victoria, and Keith. He met the love of his life, Donna Lyons Rowell in 1975 at the Round House while David was playing in the band Wild Flower. They would later marry on November 6, 1976 at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn, Maine. There they resided for over 38 years before they retired to Payson, Arizona. David began playing guitar at six-years-old and was making money at it by the time he was 14.He started playing clubs at 18 and worked full time while raising a family.David has played with some of New England’s best musicians and has opened up for Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Tammy Wynette, John Anderson and many more.After touring six countries in Europe playing many different styles, he had come to realize R&B is his first love as a style.”When it comes to guitar, David has forgotten more than I’ve learned yet” says John Scott, “I am so glad to have him with us, he adds such beautiful colors to our sound.”David’s first band was with his lifelong friend Jack Gay. David interviewed for Jack’s band “The Aire Band”, Jack was told that David was someone he had to check out, and when the audition ended, Jack said “well you are pretty good, do you want to be in my band?”He played in that band for several years and also played in several area bands, “The Melinda Liberty Band”. “The Wild flowers”, “Gigi Brown Band” and many many more. David was a gifted and talented musician and played in bands his entire life. When he retired to Payson, Arizona, he joined the band “Sol Deville” until his untimely death. David was always making new friends where ever he would go. He was difficult to keep on time and on track. He was a talker and a great teller of stories. He always had something to say to anyone that would listen. He was always accepting of family. David realized early in his marriage with Donna that he had been accepted into a loving family. He was so happy to have a stocking at Christmastime, and loved his mother-in-law’s cooking. He quickly found that she loved to feed him, and she made sure he had enough on his plate and even to clean up what was left on the table. When David lost his mother and father-in-law, he was heartbroken. David was employed for approximately seven years with Jones and Vining in Lewiston, and then later moving on to Philips Elmet. He was a Maintenance Mechanic at Philips and retired in 2014 after 32 years of dedicated service. He also served as a Union Steward for a period of time. He was well known, and a respected co-worker. He was a “larger than life” figure that would go out of his way to help anyone that needed something made, built or repaired. He loved to rebuild old cars, guitars, and motorcycles. David was well know for his ’35 Ford pickup, and traveled the country going to car shows and visiting friends and of course going to the Bonneville National Speedweeks, of which he attended several years. David met Robert “Bob” Pelletier while working at Philips, and they became lifelong friends. The Philips Elmet Friends were also near and dear to his heart. He was also well involved with “The Downeast Streetrod Club” for several years serving as vice president. David is survived by his wife, Donna Lyons Rowell, of Payson, Ariz., and daughter, Melissa Rowell of Chandler, Ariz.; brothers, Norman Rowell Jr. of Bath, Maine, Keith Rowell of California; sisters, Sherre Morgan of Texas, Lori and husband Rick Wash of Texas, and Victoria Rowell of California. Brother-in-law, John Lyons and wife Alicia of Virginia, Tim Lyons and wife Linda of California, Kevin lyons and wife Michelle of Maine, and sister-in-law Debra Lyons of Maine. And also survived by several nieces and nephews. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. He was predeceased by father, Normal Rowell Sr.; stepmother, Alice Rowell; mother, Dorothy; sister-in-law, Dorine Rowell; mother and father-in-law, Constance and Edward LyonsIn lieu of gifts or flowers the family asks that you send donations to: Payson Homeless InitiativePO box 3732 Payson Az 85547In Memory of David Rowell

