RUMFORD – Shirley Ann Petrie, 84, of Holman Road in Rumford, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at home, with her family.She was born in Rumford on April 29, 1936, a daughter of Lester E. Bradbury and Pauline L. Coolidge.Shirley enjoyed spending time with friends and family, including trips to the coast with close friends, weekend visits with her sister, and being home with her grandchildren.Surviving are her five sisters; her six children; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.Shirley was predeceased by her parents; and husband of eight years, Joseph Roger Petrie.A Celebration of Shirley’s Life will be held from 1:00-6:00 p.m., Saturday July 12, at her son Jay Petrie’s home.If so desired,contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to;Androscoggin Home Healthcareand Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous