TUCSON, Ariz. – Theodore “Ted” L. Violette, 57, died unexpectedly on June 10, 2020, at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury on June 5, 2020. Ted was born December 17, 1962, in Lewiston, Maine, the son of Roland L. Violette and Doris L. (Rancourt) Violette of Auburn, Maine.Ted grew up in Poland and graduated from Edward Little High School, Class of 1981. Following graduation, Ted proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Ted was stationed all around the world during his 27 years of service that included assignments to Kadena AB, Okinawa, Japan; Hawthorne, Nevada; Pease AFB, New Hampshire; Rimini AFD, Italy; RAF Mildenhall, England; Hurlburt Field, Florida; Schriever AFB, Colorado; Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea; and ultimately retired in 2008 at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona. While stationed at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ted was also deployed to Baghdad, Iraq for six months. During his service with the U.S. Air Force, Ted received two Associates of Applied Science Degrees from the Community College of the Air Force in Administration Management in 1988 and Financial Management in 2001. Ted also received numerous distinguished awards and medals. After retiring from active duty, Ted served several more years as a budget analyst in the accounting and finance office on Davis-Monthan AFB.Ted wore many hats (not counting the ones he wore from his hat collection), he was a decorated U.S. Air Force Veteran; the oldest child to Roland and Doris; big brother to Dan, Steve, and Amy; brother-in-law to Cindy and Rick; uncle and godfather to Matt; uncle to Ally, Ben, and Joey; great uncle to Payton, Karli, Camden, Kendall, and Drew; life partner and best friend to Carol; and a good friend to many of those that he crossed paths with during his travels. Ted enjoyed every aspect of his life, big and small – from traveling throughout Europe and Asia, fishing for salmon in Alaska, whitewater rafting in North Carolina, hiking in Colorado, playing softball and racquet ball, playing ball with his dogs, making puzzles, and hanging out with family and friends. Ted was an avid golf enthusiast and a dedicated New England sports fan. He was a collector of many items that included stamps, coins, and sports memorabilia. Ted is survived by and will be forever missed by his parents, Roland and Doris Violette of Auburn, Maine; his brothers, Daniel Violette and his wife Cindy of Poland, Maine, and Steven Violette of Buxton, Maine and his partner Heidi Gilbert of Auburn, Maine; his sister, Amy St. Pierre and her husband Rick of Lewiston, Maine; his nephews, Matthew St. Pierre and his wife Amy of Clearfield, Utah, and Joseph Violette and his wife Natalie of Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; his niece, Alex Nichols and her husband Joseph of Eliot, Maine; and his life partner and best friend, Carol Martin of Tucson, Arizona, and her children Johana and Dakota. He will also be forever missed by his four-legged buddy, Fenway (and Cherrio too). Ted was predeceased by his nephew Benjamin St. Pierre and his beautiful boy and furry companion Brady.Thanks to the wonderful work done by the Donor Network of Arizona, Ted’s legacy will continue to live on. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution to the Donor Network of Arizona at 5151 E. Broadway, Suite 1600, Tucson, AZ 85711. The family would also like to thank all of the phenomenal healthcare workers at St. Joseph’s Hospital.A graveside service and interment with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 13 at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road, Lewiston, Maine. Health reminder from State of Maine CDC requires face covering and social distancing during this pandemic.

