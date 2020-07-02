OTISFIELD — Like many celebrations Nationwide, 4th of July festivities normally held at the Spurr’s Corner Fire Station have been cancelled this year due to Covid-19.
However, The Otisfield Fire Department knows how important the parade is to our community so we are bringing the parade to you!
On July 4th at 10:00 our fire truck fleet and several antique cars and trucks will hit the roads of Otisfield. Please grab the kids, parents, neighbors and family and come to the roadside and wave while practicing social distancing.
Although, our parade will look different this year we look forward to seeing our townspeople that are so supportive of our department.
**Please note – if a firefighter is NOT wearing a mask they are alone in the truck or in the truck with a family member.
**We will NOT be handing out candy to avoid passing things from person to person
Parade route:
- Starting at Sherwood Drive, heading north on State Route
- Right onto Powhatan Road
- Left onto Scribner Hill Road
- Crossing State Route 121 onto Rayville Road
- Left onto Peaco Hill Road
- Left onto Bell Hill Road
- Left onto State Route 121 heading north towards Oxford
- Crossing into Oxford, turning left onto Gore Road, crossing back into Otisfield
- Crossing into Norway, turning left onto State Route 117 back to Bolsters Mills
- Bolsters Mills Road back to the Spurs Corner Fire Station
