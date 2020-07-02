BRIDGTON — A program to inform and empower those with diabetes to live well and effectively manage the disease will be offered at Bridgton Hospital, 25 Hospital Drive, Bridgton, in the BHPG Admin Conference Room.

Class dates are as follows:

Tuesday, July 7, 2 – 5 p.m.

Monday, July 13, 2 – 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 16, 2 – 4 p.m.

During the classes, participants will cover:

• An overview of diabetes, complications, hyperglycemia, diabetic ketoacidosis, and hypoglycemia

• Medications for diabetes

• Diabetes process and treatment options

• Goal setting and problem-solving

• Nutrition management: meal plans, carbohydrate counting, cooking tips, dining out guidelines and much more.

For more information, to make an appointment or sign up for the program, call 647-6064

