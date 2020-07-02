Charges

Lewiston

• Robert Conklin, 44, of 391 Lisbon St., on a probation hold, 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pine and Pierce streets.

• Vanessa Snell, 30, of 227 Russell St., on a charge of aggravated domestic assault, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday at 205 Pine St.

Auburn

• Jay Labbe, 27, of 9 Addison St., Lisbon, on a probation hold, 9:10 p.m. Tuesday on Cyr St.

• Craig Rowe, 54, of 80 Dunn St., on charges of violating a protection order and harassment, 12:39 a.m. Thursday at that address.

• Cora Lane, 32, of 10 Evergreen Drive, Mechanic Falls, on a warrant charging theft, 5:58 a.m. Thursday on Lake Street.

• Francis Kunzmann, 59, of 111 Lake St., on a charge of domestic assault, 8:27 a.m. Thursday at that address.

• Heath Goding, 39, of 559 Beech Hill, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 7:42 a.m. Thursday on Minot Avenue.

Androscoggin County

• Raymond Begin, 52, of 154 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on charges of domestic assault, criminal mischief and obstructing the report of a crime, 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at that address.

• Richard Rogers, 38, of 302 Aspen Court, Auburn, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on charges of theft, misuse of identification, theft by deception and violating conditions of release, 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Holland Street, Lewiston.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: