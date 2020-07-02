Charges
Lewiston
• Robert Conklin, 44, of 391 Lisbon St., on a probation hold, 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pine and Pierce streets.
• Vanessa Snell, 30, of 227 Russell St., on a charge of aggravated domestic assault, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday at 205 Pine St.
Auburn
• Jay Labbe, 27, of 9 Addison St., Lisbon, on a probation hold, 9:10 p.m. Tuesday on Cyr St.
• Craig Rowe, 54, of 80 Dunn St., on charges of violating a protection order and harassment, 12:39 a.m. Thursday at that address.
• Cora Lane, 32, of 10 Evergreen Drive, Mechanic Falls, on a warrant charging theft, 5:58 a.m. Thursday on Lake Street.
• Francis Kunzmann, 59, of 111 Lake St., on a charge of domestic assault, 8:27 a.m. Thursday at that address.
• Heath Goding, 39, of 559 Beech Hill, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 7:42 a.m. Thursday on Minot Avenue.
Androscoggin County
