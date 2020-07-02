This summer has no festivals, concerts or theaters and voters appear to be angry at all politicians.

Our economy is also not going to recover anytime soon, due to COVID-19, and more federal spending funds will not cure the problem.

Both the Republican and Democratic parties share the blame in the manner they responded to fight the virus by not working together for the people.

Yes, voters are angry, and they may not vote for the better candidate if all they want is change. People want our politicians to work for all Americans and not just for the party they represent.

Richard Bernard, Lewiston

