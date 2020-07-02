PARIS — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills recently made donations to 2 local organizations to help with the younger youth in the area. Because their annual May Day Play Day event was cancelled due to COVID-19, they were able to use those designated funds to help out the Community Concepts Pre-K program in conjunction with the Oxford Hills School District. The program supports 100-120 students throughout the Oxford Hills District. The funds will be used towards items like educational supplies, toiletries and other needed supplies throughout the summer

The Club also donated to The Progress Center to help support their youth summer food program. Starting Monday June 15th, breakfast and lunch for kids up to age 18 will be available both Mondays and Wednesdays. The funds will also be used towards educational supplies as needed. For more info on delivery locations, visit www.progresscentermaine.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: