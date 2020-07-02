Thursday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BOXING

8 p.m. — ESPN: Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas

GOLF

3 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — FS2: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m. — FS2: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. — ESPN: Doosan at Kiwoom

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Sydney at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Tottenham at Sheffield United

2:20 p.m. — FS2: Bundesliga: FC Heidenheim 1846 at Werder Bremen, Relegation Playoff, First Leg

3:10 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m. — CBSSN: NWSL: Challenge Cup: Washington vs. North Carolina, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

TENNIS

8 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin

12 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin

Early Thursday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Essendon at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. — ESPN: LG at Samsung

« Previous

filed under: