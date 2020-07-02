Thursday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BOXING
8 p.m. — ESPN: Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas
GOLF
3 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — FS2: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m. — FS2: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: Doosan at Kiwoom
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Sydney at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Tottenham at Sheffield United
2:20 p.m. — FS2: Bundesliga: FC Heidenheim 1846 at Werder Bremen, Relegation Playoff, First Leg
3:10 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m. — CBSSN: NWSL: Challenge Cup: Washington vs. North Carolina, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
8 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
12 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
Early Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Essendon at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: LG at Samsung
