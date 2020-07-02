John Bolton’s memoir confirms the worst of the impeachment charges about President Trump. The president routinely put his reelection strategizing and personal needs over our national security

Trump’s behavior was a betrayal, a crass sellout of our national interests for his own ends. In turning her blind eye to his actions, Sen. Susan Collins betrayed us too, for her political needs, and not for the first time. She sold us out over health care, over the tax cut, and over her appointment of radically conservative Supreme Court nominees.

She may think the president learned his lesson, but she has hardly learned hers about how the Republican Party plays her repeatedly. She might talk the talk of being a moderate, but her actions speak loudly.

It’s time to replace her with someone with integrity and spine.

Steve Bien, Jay

« Previous

Next »