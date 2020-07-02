To the Editor:

For the seventh year, the Oxford Hills Duplicate Bridge Club has spent THE LONGEST DAY playing cards to support the Maine Alzheimer’s Association. This year they have raised $5,650.00 with more money to come in. Even though they have not been able to meet and play together as usual, the members have joined online to play and support their cause.

Since the games are online, we have been joined by players all over the state of Maine to contribute and fight the battle against the disease and to aid the caretakers who also are affected directly.

We would like to express our thanks to all the participants, the contributors and businesses which have given money for Alzheimer’s.When everyone chips in, we all win! Our sincere appreciation to each donor. We want you to know that all the funds go directly to Maine Alzheimer’s in Scarborough, Maine.

Pat & Mike Quinn

Otisfield

