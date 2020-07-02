Downtown traffic was closed off on Lisbon St. in Lewiston at about 9 a.m. on Thursday morning when two cars collided at the intersection of Ash and Lisbon Sts. (Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal)

LEWISTON — Downtown traffic was closed off on Lisbon St. in Lewiston at about 9 a.m. on Thursday morning when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Ash and Lisbon Sts.

All occupants of both vehicles were checked with no serious injuries.

This story will be updated.

