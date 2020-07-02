FALMOUTH — The Maine Women’s Fund has announced annual grant funding totaling $138,975 to 16 nonprofit organizations dedicated to transforming the lives of women and girls.

The Grants Committee received letters of interest from 68 nonprofit organizations from all over the state. Sixteen organizations were selected for funding based on: strengths of the program and organization; the clearly identified need for the program; the diversity of geographic area and populations reached through the program; and opportunities to make the greatest impact and further the mission across the Maine Women’s Fund six funding areas: education, financial skills and literacy, healthcare, leadership, personal safety and policy.

Area grant awards

A Company of Girls builds self-confidence and resiliency, cultivates leadership skills and creates a community of tolerance and acceptance where uniqueness is celebrated and creativity thrives through experiences in theater, visual and culinary arts.

ArtVan serves children ages 3 to 18 in 390 family apartment units in Bath, Brunswick and Auburn through scheduled visits.

The Elder Abuse Institute of Maine will pilot a warmline aimed at helping Maine’s 16,000 home health workers to identify elder abuse and to report cases more effectively and frequently.

The League of Women Voters of Maine Education Fund will enhance the ability of women from underrepresented communities to impact the decisions that affect their lives, and support the role that women continue to play in securing democratic rights for all.

Mabel Wadsworth Center is Maine’s only independent, nonprofit, community-based feminist health center. Funding will support a feminist model of care focused on sexual and reproductive health through education, advocacy and clinical services.

Maine Children’s Alliance advocates for policies to support the 12,000 female-headed households and 14,000 children living in poverty in Maine, such as expanding access to education, job training and improved work-family policies and food security.

MaineTransNet will address the increasingly hostile social and political attacks that leave trans people hurt (often physically) and isolated; the grant will support their goal of ensuring one support program monthly in all 16 Maine counties.

New England Arab American Organization will provide a unique opportunity for New Mainer women to earn Child Development Associate certification. Participants will advance their skills and earn income while reflecting cultural diversity.

Tree Street Youth supports youth of Lewiston-Auburn through programs rooted in academics, the arts and athletics in a safe space. They will build additional, intentional supports to reduce barriers to leadership experienced by young mothers.

YWCA Central Maine, which advocates for racial and gender equity, will offer a custom Parent and Child Together learning experience to introduce New Mainer mothers and children to the structure of a U.S. early learning classroom.

Learn more at www.mainewomensfund.org.

