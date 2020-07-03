I support the candidacy of John Nutting of Leeds for the Maine Legislature in 2020.

John is a person of integrity, honesty, compassion. These are attributes that are sorely needed in politicians these days of unrest in politics.

John has served in the Maine Legislature where, as a farmer himself, he served on the Agriculture Committee. He also served on Education. I served in MSAD 52 for 21 years and I know of his efforts on behalf of students and teachers.

Other committees on which he served were Mental Health, along with the Environmental Committee. And, for people who love the Androscoggin River as it is now, a more healthy body of water, he served on the Androscoggin Land Trust.

John Nutting will be a strong leader in the Legislature, and will work for the people of his district an all Maine citizens. I cannot think of another person more qualified for this position from his district.

Bette J. Swett-Thibeault, Lewiston

