Be careful of what you approve.

I like to think I’m an independent voter and have voted for Susan Collins in the past because I thought she had the welfare of this state in mind.

Instead, she voted along party lines for the acquittal of a president who I believe is the ultimate white supremacist that southern plantation state senators would favor prior to the Civil War.

One only has to look at the Senate bill for policing. It has no restriction for brutal force.

She also voted for Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of inappropriate behavior.

I believe the House bill is an enlightened attempt to begin resolution of the current inequalities and prejudices

Sen. Collins should know that the 1820 PAC advertising she approves not only refers to the date Maine became a state, but the date it was admitted into the Union as a free state, not a slave state.

Douglas MacIsaac, Mexico

