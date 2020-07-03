I am a citizen of the U.S.A., product of hard-working blue collar folks, served four years in the military, worked and paid my way through life, and wish what is best for this arguably good nation (yea, lots of room for improvements).

How did we get to the place where the only choice for the supremely important job of president is between dumb and dumber?

Political know-it-alls, give us a sane option. Inject a third party, a capable, honest statesman. Send us someone who will do the right thing for the right reason.

It’s called integrity. We must get some.

Gary Dennis, Lewiston

