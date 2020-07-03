MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Muriel Marie Claire (Jean) Kilbride, 76, died peacefully with family at her side on June 27, 2020 at her home in Mountain Home, Ark.Muriel was born at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Lewiston, Maine on Jan. 31, 1944, the daughter of Leon R. and Rose A. (Veilleux) Jean. She received her first communion at Sacred Heart School and graduated from Edward Little High School with the class of ’62 – the first graduating class of the then “new” high school. While working at Mac’s variety in Auburn she met Richard J. Lachance. The couple married in 1963 and had three sons, Marc, Stephen and Michael whom they raised together until 1975. Over the next two-decades Muriel’s perseverance and dedication to her three sons became evident as she led them through times of hardship, adventure, and life-changing turns. Muriel loved to sing and was a fan of many genres of music. She enjoyed sewing, collecting, travelling, reading and cooking. Her culinary skills were renowned, and even as a young wife and mother her meals were truly extraordinary. Muriel also loved to entertain, hosting many successful Thanksgiving and holiday feasts for friends and family alike. In 1986 Muriel met Thomas Kilbride and they married two years later. They lived in Arizona for many years but retired to Mountain Home, Ark. Muriel and Tom were inseparable until his passing in 2010. Muriel was predeceased by her husband Thomas J. Kilbride; her parents; and her brothers, Marc, Al and Louis Jean.She is survived by her sons, Marc R. Lachance and wife Dianne of Perth, Australia, Stephen T. Lachance and wife Robin (Brashear) of Buckeye, Ariz., Michael R. Lachance and wife Kristy (Davenport) of Lewiston; sisters, Nicole Rogers of Mountain Home, Ark., and Carmen Smith of Lewiston; grandchildren, Haley Roderick, Ashley (O’Brien), Heather, Justin, Andrew, Carrie and Garrett Lachance and great-grandchildren, Autumn and Emberly O’Brien. Funeral service was held on June 30, at Roller Funeral Home, Mountain Home, Ark.Donations in her name may be made to the Travis Mills Foundation, https://travismillsfoundation.org.