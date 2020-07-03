BRYANT POND – Beverly Billings Brown, 84, of Bryant Pond died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at home. She was born in Milton Plantation on August 14, 1935 to Harry and Winola Millett Billings. She married Gordon Ralph Brown on June 9, 1951. In her younger years she worked as waitress and then after meeting Gordon was a Navy wife for 27 years. After he retired from the military she helped him run his business doing his bookkeeping and often helped run parts and other essential things around for him. She enjoyed shopping, always getting things on sale, bird watching, picking berries and sitting on the front porch watching her great grandsons play ball in the yard. She loved playing slot machines and she and Gordon took many trips to Foxwoods and Las Vegas. She is survived by her children Reginald Brown and his wife Tamar, Wanda Johnson, Matthew R. Brown and wife Lisa Nastasi Brown; grandchildren Julia Williamson and husband Gary, Madeline Carreras and husband Frank, and Matthew P. Brown; great-grandchildren Buddy Williamson and his wife Jessie, Hunter Williamson, Wyatt Williamson, and Wylie Williamson; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Gordon Ralph Brown; son-in-law, Charles Johnson; and siblings Lee Billings, Carolyn Brown, Fay Roberts, Gordon Billings and Scott Billings. Graveside Services will be held Monday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at Abbotts Mills Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Rumford. Family and friends may also attend a walkthrough visitation on Sunday July 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes 45 Main St. South Paris. As we strive to keep everyone safe and healthy, it is requested that attendees wear a mask. As per state restrictions, not more than 50 people will be allowed to gather at any one time and social distancing measures will be followed.Online condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers,you can make donations in her memory to: American Cancer Society1 Bowdoin Mill Island Ste.300 Topsham, ME 04086 and:St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105