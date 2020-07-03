NORWAY – On Monday, June 29, 2020, Travis O. Grant loving husband and stepfather of two boys, passed away at the age of 37, peacefully, at Stephens Memorial Hospital. Travis was born on May 4, 1983 in Bartow, Fla. to Jon E. Grant Sr. and Diane Reilly-Presby.He graduated from Lake Region High School in 2002. He worked at Madison Ave Property as a plumber. On Oct. 7, 2017, he married Jessica L. Gironi. Together they raised two sons Nathaniel and Jaxson. Travis enjoyed going up to camp and spending time with family and friends. Always looked forward to the road rally every year. Travis was always known for his infectious laugh, smile and sense of humor. Travis is survived by his wife, Jessica and two children, Nathaniel and Jaxson, of Bryant Pond; his parents, Jon E. Grant of Lewiston, Diane and Austin Presby of Norway and Peter Baker of Norway; his grandmother, Glenice Reilly of South Paris; his siblings, Brian Grant of Hilton Head, S.C., his wife Tanya and two children Mason and Sadie; John Grant Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas.; Tayla Baker and her fiance Ryan Hewins and daughter Miller of Oxford; his best friend, AJ Stowell and his wife Danielle of South Paris; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St. Oxford. Family and friends may attend a time of visitation on Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. As we strive to keep everyone safe and healthy, it is requested that attendees wear a mask. As per state restrictions, not more than 50 people will be allowed to gather at any one time and social distancing measures will be followed. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com