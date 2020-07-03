Jasper Submitted photo

Jasper, 2 Years, Male, Pitbull/Spaniel Mix — Hi!!  My name is Jasper.  I am a sweet, outgoing, playful dude that knows basic commands and would do well in a structured and energetic home.  I love to play ball!  I am selective with my dog friends, and I need to go to a home without cats or other small animals.  I can be a little food guardy, so I would probably do best in a home without small children.

