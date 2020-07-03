Charges

Lewiston

• Jeffrey Hutchinson, 53, of 55 Martin Drive, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:48 p.m. Thursday at that address.

Auburn

• Kevin Alatorre, 26, of 20 Bretton Ave., on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 11:37 p.m. Thursday on Center Street.

Androscoggin County

• Aaron Barker, 27, of 12 Pleasant St., Livermore Falls, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on charges of domestic assault and criminal restraint, 11:30 p.m. Thursday at that address.

