DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am hoping to find a contractor to wallpaper a bedroom and a mason who works with thin veneer for an outside wall in the Oxford area. Are there any prospects out there that will provide estimates? Please call 402-4111.

— Scott, no town

ANSWER: Readers, I am sending out an SOS for recommendations. I don’t have any specific masonry workers or wallpaper ninjas in the Rolodex so I’m counting on you to fill that gap with some helpful information.

Here are a couple handymen in your area if you want to try them. If they can’t do these jobs perhaps they can recommend someone: Hometown Handyman (461-5822) and All Trades maintenance & Repair (345-3456).

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Can you recommend someone who repairs/re-strings Venetian blinds? I love your column and read it daily.

—Carolyn, Lovell

ANSWER: Do you think you could learn how to complete your project by watching a YouTube video? If so, go to YouTube.com and search for re-string blinds. It looks fairly straight-forward and will save you some money. If you don’t want to bother though, I’d start by calling a handyman. I found Stephen J’s Handyman Service (409-3449) and 3-D Handyman (647-9300) in your area.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there anyone in the Norway/South Paris area who makes quilts from T-shirts? Please leave a message at 743-7324.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Let us know if you find someone. A quilt made from soft cotton T-shirts sounds very cozy.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I heard about three weeks or so ago that Jimmy Capps died. He was a great guitar player of country-western music and was at the Grand Ole Opry for over 60 years. He was on a couple shows I watched on RFD-TV, Channel 297 on Spectrum Cable recently, but I guess they were reruns. I’ve seen nothing in the papers or in People Magazine. I was wondering if it was true. If so, how old was he?

Could I get the address for RFD-TV? They also have the Cowboy Channel and it’s big in the Midwest and Southwest.

— No name, Peru

ANSWER: Jimmy passed away June 1 at the age of 81. A cause of death wasn’t disclosed. He was a guitarist who started playing at the age of 12 and went on to play at the Grand Ole Opry for over 61 years – longer than any musician. In 2014, he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and in that same year he was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

Beginning in 2009, he also regularly appeared as “Sheriff” Jimmy Capps on Larry’s Country Diner on RFD-TV. In addition to that show, he also played on many other TV shows throughout his career, including “The Statler Brothers Show,” “The Wilburn Brothers Show” and CMA shows. Jimmy was also on “Country’s Family Reunion” on RFD-TV.

He is survived by his wife, Michele Voan Capps, two sons and two grandchildren.

The address for RFD-TV is Rural Media Group, Inc., 49 Music Square West, Suite 301, Nashville, Tennessee, 37203.

