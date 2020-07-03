I’ve had numerous requests for using my sourdough starter recipe I shared previously, so this week I’m sharing my favorite sourdough brownie recipe. It produces the best, most chocolate-craving, satisfying brownie ever.

A few tips to make these come out perfect:

• Test brownies for doneness by taking their temperature! 180°F in the center provides a moist, gooey, brownie.

• I tested this recipe with several flours. It works best with whole wheat, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use other flours! In fact, rye sourdough brownies are the bomb diggity! For optimum flavor, add rye flour the night before to the starter to be used in the recipe. I’m referring to the 2 -3 tbs in the brownie recipe.

• The batter will be thin but not watery.

• Make these the night before as it allows for the flavors to meld and the brownies to set. If you can’t wait, they’re still deliciously decadent.

• For a meringue-like top crust, beat the eggs until light-colored and airy before adding other ingredients.

Best Rich, Tangy, Chocolatey Sourdough Brownies

Ingredients

6 oz Fairtrade dark chocolate chips

½ cup melted, organic salted butter

3 Med-size organic eggs

½ teas salt if using unsalted butter

⅔ cup organic caster sugar (can be made from regular white sugar by refining in the blender)

½ cup dark brown organic sugar

2 Tbs water (or coffee for mocha brownies)

1 tsp of vanilla (or paste, if available)

½ cup Fairtrade Dutch cocoa

½ cup 50/50 hydration sourdough starter

2-3 Tbs whole wheat flour

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a 9×9” baking pan with parchment paper or grease the bottom.

Place the chocolate chips and butter in top of a double boiler. Stir often to blend until chocolate is nearly melted. Remove from heat and continue stirring until completely melted.

In a stand mixer or bowl, using a whisk attachment beat the eggs until light colored and airy. Add salt and both sugars and continue to whisk. Caster sugar will dissolve quickly. Larger crystals may take up to 10 mins to dissolve. If it’s grainy when rubbed between your fingers, keep whisking. Add water and vanilla.

Mix the cocoa, sourdough starter, and flour into the melted chocolate until thoroughly combined. Pour into prepared pan and bake for 35 mins or until the center is 180°F. The top should be dry.

Serve topped with whipped cream and strawberries!

Additions: Chocolate or butterscotch chips (unmelted), nuts, cinnamon, cardamom, chopped ginger, sea salt sprinkled on top. Freezable.

