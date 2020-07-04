I find it very ironic for two reasons that the three GOP contenders for Jared Golden’s U.S. House seat are:

1) Anti-immigrant when Maine definitely could use an influx of talented immigrants to replenish our aging labor pool, or citizenry in general as Maine reportedly has one of the oldest populations of any state, and

2) Are competing to be the most pro-Trump candidate at a time when current events and protests show that Trump’s poll numbers and approval ratings are at an all-time low and his re-election, thankfully, is very much in doubt.

Personally, this voter will happily vote for combat veteran Golden’s reelection.

Bob Mennealy, Auburn

