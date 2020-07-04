A Jake Tapper, CNN interview of self-proclaimed trained Marxist, Black Lives Matters co-founder Patrisse Cullors on June 19, 2020 was enlightening.

Cullors admitted during the interview the Black Lives Matter goal is to get Trump out of office before November. Interestingly enough there was no mention of improving the lives of Black people or anyone else for that matter.

Jake Tapper told Cullors “I’ve heard a lot of criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden from civil rights activists. The election, obviously, will be a choice. How do you think Biden matches up compared to President Trump when it comes to these issues that are important to you?”

Patrisse Cullors responded “Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now. Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office. And so, what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out. While we’re also going to continue to push and pressure Joe Biden around his policies and relationship to policing and criminalization, that’s going to be important. But our goal is to get Trump out.”

There is a good reason Cullors wants President Trump out of office. Somehow I don’t believe Cullors and company will be able to “push and pressure” President Trump “around his policies.”

Black Lives Matter is quite the misnomer. It is a well-funded corporation with a Marxist agenda. It preys on kindness in the hearts of millions.

Catherine Ferrell, Greene

