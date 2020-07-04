The Livermore Falls Fire Department treated a Jay man who crashed his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Fayette Road.

According to Livermore Falls police officer Austin Bachelder, Clifford Audette, 53, of Jay drove off of the road and lost control of his motorcycle in the dirt. He was able to redirect the bike back onto the pavement, but lost control again and fell off. The bike skidded off the other side of the road, Bachelder said.

Audette sustained serious road rash and possibly broken ribs, Bachelder said. He was transported to Central Maine Medical Center.

Traffic moved to a single lane on the road for about an hour until the accident was cleared.

