A Portland businessman faces several charges after an argument in a Shaw’s Supermarkets parking lot “escalated into an assault,” police said Saturday.

Michael Roylos, 63, of Portland was charged after a 38-year-old Portland woman alleged that he attacked her after she parked her car at the Shaw’s on Auburn Street about 6 p.m. Friday. The woman said Roylos used “homophobic slurs” against her and accused her of reckless driving, according to police.

She started taking photos of him on her phone, at which point he assaulted her, she said. The woman, whom police didn’t name, fell while running from Roylos and injured her ankle, Lt. Robert Martin said in a statement. She was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Martin did not say how Roylos is alleged to have attacked the woman.

Police issued summonses to Roylos charging him with aggravated assault, assault, criminal threatening and interference with constitutional and civil rights.

Martin said Roylos was originally issued summonses for misdemeanors, and the investigating officer issued a summons for felony assault after reviewing statements and information that was not previously available.

“There are only a few exceptions where an officer can arrest for a misdemeanor that did not occur in our presence,” Martin said in an email.

Roylos is the former owner of a Greek cafe in Monument Square, which he closed to open Sidewalk Buttler, a business that creates receptacles for cigarette butts. The cigarette bins spread from Portland to dozens of other states.

Roylos did not return a phone call Saturday requesting an interview about the incident.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call them at 874-8575.

