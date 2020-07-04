Saturday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane

11 p.m. — FS1: AFL: Fremantle at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

8:55 a.m. — ESPN: Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria

Noon — NBC: IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

3 p.m. — NBC: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6 p.m. — NBCSN: IMSA WeatherTech: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Big X vs. Jackson TN Underdogs, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

5 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

8 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: House of ‘Paign vs. War Tampa, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

10 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Team CP3 vs. Mid American Unity, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

GOLF

1 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m. — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HOT DOG EATING COMPETITION

Noon — ESPN: 2020 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

10 a.m. — FS1: IHR: The English Oaks and The English Derby, Epsom Downs, Epsom, England

1 p.m. — FS1: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m. — NBC: Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

5 p.m. — NBCSN: Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

4:55 a.m. — ESPN: Kiwoom at KT

RUGBY

3 a.m. — ESPN2: Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch

11:30 p.m. — ESPN2: Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Brighton at Norwich City

9:55 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester United

12:25 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton

1:45 p.m. — ESPN2: The German Super Cup: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Olympiastadion, Berlin

2:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Watford at Chelsea

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m. — CBSSN: NWSL: Challenge Cup: Utah FC vs. Sky Blue FC, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

TENNIS

Noon — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 2

3 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1, Round Robin

6 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 2

Early Sunday

RUGBY

2 a.m. — FS1: NRL: NewCastle at Manly Warringah

4:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: South Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. — ESPN: LG at Samsung

« Previous

filed under: