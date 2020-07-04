Saturday
(All times Eastern)
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane
11 p.m. — FS1: AFL: Fremantle at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
8:55 a.m. — ESPN: Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
Noon — NBC: IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
3 p.m. — NBC: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
6 p.m. — NBCSN: IMSA WeatherTech: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Big X vs. Jackson TN Underdogs, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
5 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
8 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: House of ‘Paign vs. War Tampa, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
10 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Team CP3 vs. Mid American Unity, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
GOLF
1 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3 p.m. — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
HOT DOG EATING COMPETITION
Noon — ESPN: 2020 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
10 a.m. — FS1: IHR: The English Oaks and The English Derby, Epsom Downs, Epsom, England
1 p.m. — FS1: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m. — NBC: Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
5 p.m. — NBCSN: Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m. — ESPN: Kiwoom at KT
RUGBY
3 a.m. — ESPN2: Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch
11:30 p.m. — ESPN2: Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Brighton at Norwich City
9:55 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester United
12:25 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton
1:45 p.m. — ESPN2: The German Super Cup: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Olympiastadion, Berlin
2:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Watford at Chelsea
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m. — CBSSN: NWSL: Challenge Cup: Utah FC vs. Sky Blue FC, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
Noon — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 2
3 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1, Round Robin
6 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 2
Early Sunday
RUGBY
2 a.m. — FS1: NRL: NewCastle at Manly Warringah
4:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: South Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. — ESPN: LG at Samsung
