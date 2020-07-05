Question 2 on the ballot is the transportation bond and it is a good deal for Maine. With interest rates at historic lows, it makes sense to borrow money for long-term projects to improve the state’s infrastructure and economy. The $105 million people will be voting on leverages an additional $275 million from federal, local and private sources. It will improve a lot of bridges and roads that need significant work. It will also invest in non-highway projects, such as trails, harbors, rails and more.

For those people who don’t want to go to the polls, it is easy to request an absentee ballot from the Secretary of State’s office, or from a town office or visit town hall in person to get an absentee ballot.

I hope others will join me in voting “yes” on Question 2.

Deborah Avasthi, Durham

