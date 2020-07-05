If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We received some sweet guesses for last week’s mystery photo with dozens of tasty stories that was icing on the cake. One caller started with saying “Whoopie I finally recognize one of your mystery photos,” but it was Helen Marsh, of Sabattus who was chosen as the winner from all that correctly guessed Labadie’s Bakery on Lincoln Street in Lewiston. She told us Labadie’s made her wedding cake 55 years ago and although they don’t make wedding cakes anymore, they still stop in for Whoopie Pies , doughnuts and other sweet treats they are famous for.

