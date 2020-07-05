ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – World War II veteran, Joseph Leo Lepage, 94, went to be with our Lord on July 2, 2020.He served with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific theater aboard the USS Chicago. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgette (Lagasse), of 67 years.Born in Livermore, he moved to the Lewiston-Auburn area before joining the Navy. Upon returning home, he settled in Auburn/Minot with his wife and served 27 years in the Auburn Fire Department, retiring as a lieutenant in 1978.After retirement, he joined the Auburn School Department, using his talent as a carpenter. Known as “Joe” to his friends and associates, he will be remembered as a gifted homebuilder, remodeler, and furniture maker, among many other accomplishments.In his later years, he lived at St. Mary’s Residences in Lewiston and then in Lake Mary, Fla. He is survived by his son, Paul (Karen) in Tennessee, and two daughters, AnneMarie (Stan) in Florida, and Patsy in California; his sister, Rita (Roland); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. His remains will be interred next to his loving wife at Oak Hill Cemetery in Auburn.

