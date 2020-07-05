LEWISTON – Rodney G. Taylor, 70, of Auburn, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Central Maine Medical Center, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lewiston on April 8, 1950, he was the son of Merlvin and Elizabeth Benson Taylor.Educated locally, he joined the Air Force and served a total of 20 years, including in Turkey during Operation Desert Storm.On Sept. 20, 1980, he married the love of his life, the former Cheri J. Duplisea. Rodney was an avid fisherman and enjoyed woodworking.Survivors include his loving wife of Auburn; a daughter, Rebecca Sexton and husband Patrick of Austin, Texas; two brothers, Kenneth of Manley Hot Springs, Alaska, and Clarence of Auburn, a sister, Gloria Chabot and husband Roland of Mechanic Falls.Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Allen, and two sisters, Betty Thurlow and Marion Williams.Services will be private, with interment at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com. Donations may be made in his memory toSpecial Olympics Maine125 John Roberts RoadSuite 5So. Portland, ME 04106

