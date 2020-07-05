I hope every voter in the 2nd District will do some research on the candidates running for the U.S. Congress before they vote. To do that one only has to go to fec.gov to “follow the money” because it lists the amount and name of all donors to a candidate.

To my surprise, the site shows 2nd District Congressional Republican candidate Eric Brakey donated $1,000 to his opponent, Republican Dale Crafts.

What I was also surprised to find was 80% of some 700 donors to Brakey’s campaign came from folks from other states.

Among the donors came one for $100,000 from a PAC calling itself the Club for Growth.

Wikipedia online reported the Club was fined $350,000 for failing to register with the FEC as a political action committee in 2000, 2002 and 2004. The Club for Growth has opposed government action to curb greenhouse gas emissions and for the elimination of Obamacare as well as entitlement reform.

In summary, it pays to “follow the money.”

Patrick Eisenhart, Lewiston

