PORTLAND — The Frances Hollis Brain Foundation Fund at the Maine Community Foundation has awarded 31 grants totaling $157,500 to nonprofit organizations that serve disadvantaged, underserved, and/or vulnerable communities in Maine.

Grants received include:

Androscoggin Home Health Services Inc., to purchase emergency food bags and grocery store gift cards, as part of implementing the Hunger Vital Signs (food insecurity) program

Hope Acts, to ensure asylum seekers who are new to the community have access to basic needs, including housing, food and medical care

Pine Tree Legal Assistance, to protect Maine’s most vulnerable residents by advocating for their basic needs and rights.

The next deadline for applications is April 9, 2021. For more information, visit the foundation’s website or contact Program Officer John Ochira at [email protected] or 207-412-0837.

