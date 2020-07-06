PORTLAND — The Frances Hollis Brain Foundation Fund at the Maine Community Foundation has awarded 31 grants totaling $157,500 to nonprofit organizations that serve disadvantaged, underserved, and/or vulnerable communities in Maine.
Grants received include:
Androscoggin Home Health Services Inc., to purchase emergency food bags and grocery store gift cards, as part of implementing the Hunger Vital Signs (food insecurity) program
Hope Acts, to ensure asylum seekers who are new to the community have access to basic needs, including housing, food and medical care
Pine Tree Legal Assistance, to protect Maine’s most vulnerable residents by advocating for their basic needs and rights.
The next deadline for applications is April 9, 2021. For more information, visit the foundation’s website or contact Program Officer John Ochira at [email protected] or 207-412-0837.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Nation / World
Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review
-
Nation / World
Employers find testing employees more trouble than it’s worth
-
Nation / World
Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Berry picking fun
-
Nation / World
The Latest: Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies at 41 after long battle with COVID-19