Berry Fruit Farm in Livermore was open for strawberry picking Friday, July 3. From left, Madeleine Gilbert, Chase Harlow and Donovan Gilbert, all from Dixfield, were seen with a flat of the ripe, red berries. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Victoria Meader of Rumford at left and Sarah Gilbert of Dixfield spent about half an hour picking strawberries Friday, July 3, in Livermore. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Berry Fruit Farm on the Crash Road is not open daily this year. For more information, call 897-4767. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Berry Fruit Farm, coronavirus, Livermore Falls Advertiser, livermore maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles