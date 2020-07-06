MEXICO — A boy suffered a head injury Monday after he reportedly hit his head on a rock while diving into the Swift River, fire officials said.
The incident was reported to dispatchers through a 911 call shortly after 2 p.m., according to a Mexico Fire official.
The boy apparently had been at a swimming hole on the Swift River when the incident occurred.
Maine Fire Department and Med-Care Ambulance responded to the scene.
The boy was reported to be conscious. He was taken to a local hospital for assessment and treatment, officials said. His age, residence and condition were unknown by fire officials.
