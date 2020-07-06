Church to reopen, welcome new pastor

WILTON — The Wilton Methodist Church will reopen at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 5, under the state’s coronavirus guidelines and welcome new pastor Lorrie Akens. There will be organ music, but no singing, and social distancing observed.

Oxford Legion to hold outdoor concerts

OXFORD — The Oxford American Legion free outdoor concert schedule is as follows: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, Jones Dance Band; and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, Latch Band. The concerts are held at the Legion Post, 112 King St., Oxford. Refreshments will be available. Attendees are expected to observe social distancing protocols.

Waterford church to have drive-through supper

WATERFORD — The North Waterford Congregational Church will have a drive-through church supper from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, or as long as supplies last. The boxed menu will be a pasta bake with vegetables, coleslaw and strawberry shortcake, all for $10. Drive up Green Road and cut behind the church. All are welcome.

Finnish-American Heritage Society opens

WEST PARIS — The Finnish-American Heritage Society of Maine has announced the resumption of activities, with open house scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays in July and August at the Finnish-American Heritage Center, 8 Maple St. Visit the museum and gift shop and have a cup of coffee. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. The building is air-conditioned and handicapped accessible.

Lewiston offering summer meals for children

LEWISTON — The Lewiston School Nutrition Program is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals are free for children up to age 18 and are for all children. Due to COVID-19, breakfast and lunch will be handed out together.

Meals can be taken home and will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following sites between 10 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday to Aug. 14: Farwell Elementary, Hillview, River Valley, MEIRS, Somali Bantu, Pleasant View Acres, Connors Elementary and The Root Cellar. The sites will be closed Friday, July 3, due to the observance of Independence Day.

Call Lewiston School Nutrition at 207-795-4106 for weekly serving days and site times as they vary.

