Lewiston delegates cancel summer office hours

AUGUSTA — Lewiston’s delegates to the Maine Legislature usually hold public office hours one Saturday each month at the Lewiston Public Library. In order to protect the health of community members, however, the previously scheduled summer public office hours have been canceled.

The members of the delegation, Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby and Reps. Heidi Brooks, Kristen Cloutier, Margaret Craven and Jim Handy, are working with the Governor’s office and state and local agencies during the coronavirus pandemic. At the end of summer, using available information about public health, the legislators will assess whether or not they will be able to resume public office hours for the fall.

Libby (207-287-1515) and the representatives (207-287-1430) are available by phone and email to respond to constituent questions.

Historical society yard sale canceled

RUMFORD — The Rumford Historical Society Board of Directors has reviewed the status of the Lufkin Museum and the annual yard sale, both of which had been delayed to at least July 1.

Due to the continuing pattern of new coronavirus cases in the state, concern for the safety of aging volunteers for both activities, cost of opening the museum for a limited time and the difficulty of complying with Maine CDC’s guidelines, the board decided the Lufkin Museum will remain closed for the summer. The yard sale will not be held at Rumford Center Town Hall, but hopefully will be held in June 2021.

Persons having artifacts they might wish to donate should contact the Rumford Historical Society’s Archives Office at 207-364-2540 and leave a message, as the office staff are only available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. The Archives is closed until further notice.

Financial contributions to offset the loss of income from the yard sale can be mailed to Rumford Historical Society, 45 Congress St., Rumford, ME 04276.

