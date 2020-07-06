OTISFIELD — Like many celebrations, 4th of July festivities normally held at the Spurr’s Corner Fire Station have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. However, the Otisfield Fire Department will bring the parade to the community.

The fire truck fleet and several antique cars and trucks will hit the roads of Otisfield at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4. The parade route will start at Sherwood Drive, head north on State Route 121, right onto Powhatan Road, left onto Scribner Hill Road and cross State Route 121 onto Rayville Road. It will continue left onto Peaco Hill Road, left onto Bell Hill Road and left onto State Route 121 heading north toward Oxford. The parade will cross into Oxford, turn left onto Gore Road, cross back into Otisfield, cross into Norway, turn left onto State Route 117 back to Bolsters Mills and the Bolsters Mills Road back to the Spurr’s Corner Fire Station.

If a firefighter is not wearing a mask, they are alone in the truck or with a family member. They will not hand out candy this year.

