LIVERMORE — The Livermore Board of Selectpersons clarified the positioning Monday night of security cameras at the Town Office complex.

“I think it’s a great idea. We don’t have that kind of security,” Town Clerk Renda Guild said.

During the meeting, Guild said she had concerns about where surveillance cameras could go inside municipal buildings, taking into consideration confidentiality.

“I’ll need to check with vital records,” Guild said. “They can sue us. They’re very particular. We had to set up a separate room to complete marriage licenses. That’s not public knowledge. Too many people complained when they came in to get a marriage license.

“I will do anything I can to work with you on this. I agree on the safety issue. We don’t have a lot here. I need to protect what I have inside.”

Guild asked if the cameras would record voices and if any had been set up at the transfer station.

Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien said they do not record voices, and cameras have been installed at the town garage but not the transfer station,

“We’re going one step at a time,” he said. “There’s no internet at the transfer station.”

Cameras can be installed inside so long as signs noting their use are posted, like at banks, Chretien said.

“We’ve already caught someone trying to steal gravel, found kids playing on the trucks. We took it to the Sheriff’s Office,” Selectperson Scott Richmond said. “In case someone comes in and tries to hold you up, we want one camera on the vault — one towards the front door and one towards the fire station.”

“That’s a great idea,” Guild said. “I understand that.”

In other matters, the board hired Brian Lee as a part-time highway worker and maintenance man.

Lee, who will be paid $16 an hour, has a Class A license and comes with eight years of plowing experience, Chretien said.

Also, the Planning Board is looking to set up a meeting for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, to discuss the medical marijuana ordinance.

Planners want to put the ordinance before voters Aug. 11, when the town meeting referendum vote is held, according to Amy Byron, interim administrative assistant to the Board of Selectpersons.

After Byron down from the position June 22, the board hired her to fill in until a successor is hired.

Six applications have come in for the job, and selectpersons are setting up interviews with three candidates for July 15, according to Byron.

