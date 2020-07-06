100 Years Ago: 1920

Introducing to you, ladies and gentlemen, William Sheffield, Lewiston’s first motorcycle “cop.” Bill, who was born in Lewiston and has always made it his home, began work in the department in June and has already put the fear of the law into the hearts of the breakers of speed dawn and traffic regulations.When he gets the little red Indian rolling over the roads and byways of this peaceful community, woe be to the offender, who are hitting the high spots or touring and endangering the lives and limbs of the public.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Robert B. Quinton of Auburn will address this week’s luncheon meeting of the Auburn Lewiston Kiwanis Club Wednesday noon at the Roundhouse Motor Inn. His subject will be Quinco Fabrics Inc.

25 Years Ago: 1995

For anyone just driving down the North Parish Road in Turner and not looking closely it might look like just a lovely Maine farmhouse with beautiful flowers about. However, for anyone who slows down and really looks, what they will see could be the outside many manor houses in the English countryside and so much more than just beautiful flowers. “Edith Elis owns Sunnyside Gardens, named for her and husband Joel’s 1800’s farm called Sunnyside. The farm house is surrounded by gardens done in the English tradition and provides one the most peaceful and few moments anyone might wish to spend. Small benches allow a person to sit and take the time to truly look at the intricacies which are part of the many formal flower beds.

