DEAR SUN SPOTS: I noticed in the June 29 Sun Spots column that someone was asking about where to get COVID-19 testing done. You referenced the Maine Urgent Care on Sabattus Street. You should also know that testing is being done at a couple of St. Mary’s Health healthcare locations. There is a clinic on Mollison Way that is set up to do testing after referral from a primary care physician and we also have the B Street Clinic located at 57 Bates Street, on the corner of Birch and Bates streets. —Steve, Lewiston

ANSWER: Thanks for writing, Steve. It is really important that people know what to do. It is important that if you have symptoms and need to be tested that you contact your primary care physician if you have one. If not, contact the testing site to find out how to proceed. Most, but not all sites require a doctor’s referral and making an appointment. My prayer is that none of my dear readers will ever need this information, but here it is, just in case.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was looking for the annual “unused medicine disposal” event that Lewiston normally has in April, but I may have missed it. Would you be able to let me know which agency I could contact to safely dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications that are no longer needed?

Thank you. Your help with inquiries is invaluable. —Connie, Lewiston

ANSWER: I have been wondering about that myself. CVS Pharmacies accepts “controlled substances.” Just call them first to be sure of their procedures because of COVID-19. The number for the Lewiston location is 207-783-3784m and for the Auburn location, contact 207-784-9101.

You can also take your medications to the Lewiston Police Department. None of these locations accept sharps, aerosols or inhalers.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I haven’t been able to find Jordan’s red hot dogs in any of the stores that used to sell them prior to COVID-19. Did the facility have to shut down due to the virus or has it shut down permanently? I know I can get another brand name, but I miss my Jordan’s red hot dogs. —Polly, no town

ANSWER: Jordan’s famous red hot dogs are out of stock right now and I do believe it is because of COVID-19 outbreaks at processing and distribution plants.

If any readers out there have information to share, please write in.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have excess material and trim remnants in various sizes and fabrics. They would be appropriate for art projects, sewing instruction, or small doll clothes. They are free to anyone who can use them. Please pick up by July 20. Call 207-353-4562 for information. Thank you for your helpful column. —Dot, Lisbon Falls

ANSWER: This made me smile because I remember one of my daughters playing with all my fabric scraps and using them to dress her dolls and stuffed animals when she was little. She now makes her living as a fiber artist. Never underestimate the power of the power of “leftovers.” This is an opportunity for someone to use their imagination and create.

