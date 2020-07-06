LEWISTON — Effective Wednesday, July 1, Holy Trinity Parish in Lisbon Falls and Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Sabattus became part of Prince of Peace Parish, currently comprised of the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Holy Cross Church and Holy Family Church, all in Lewiston.

Fr. Daniel Greenleaf is the pastor of all three parishes and will continue to serve as pastor of the expanded Prince of Peace Parish. Greenleaf has assured parishioners that being in communion as one parish will not mean that all of the churches will have to look and serve in the same way.

“I think that it is enriching to keep the local traditions and devotions,” he said. “The exciting difference is that now, these traditions will be appreciated by the entire parish. I am looking forward to seeing how this can make us a stronger Church in the area.”

To approve Greenleaf’s recommendation of merging these two parishes into Prince of Peace Parish, Bishop Robert Deeley ensured that all of the necessary canonical steps were followed, which included reviewing the discussions held in all three parishes, hearing the consultation of the Presbyteral Council, and obtaining the consent of both the College of Consultors and the Diocese of Portland’s Finance Council.

Holy Trinity Parish was established in 1995 when St. Anne Church in Lisbon, founded in 1885,, Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church in Lisbon Falls, founded in 1923, and Holy Family Church in Lisbon Falls, founded in 1888, joined together to form the new parish. Our Lady of the Rosary Parish was established in 1975 after the Dominicans, who cared for a mission church in Sabattus from 1905 to 1975, transferred it to the Diocese of Portland.

« Previous