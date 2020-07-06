Arrests

• Makayla F. Hamlin, 30, of 191 Main St., Paris on a probation violation, 11:05 a.m. Thursday in Paris by Probation and Parole.

• Angelique Henderson, 42, of 25 Sleepy Hollow Road, Woodstock on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 10:25 a.m. Sunday at 191 Main St., Paris by Paris Police Department.

• Jerry M. Irons, 37, of 155 Pioneer St., West Paris on a charge of criminal trespass, 8:39 p.m. Saturday in Woodstock by Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.

• Anthony J. Moore, 44, of 286 Deer Hill Road, Waterford on a charge of domestic violence assault, 9:25 a.m. Saturday in West Paris by Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.

• Nicholas Plummer, 26, of 28 Maple St., West Paris on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and theft by unauthorized used of property, 7:41 a.m. Sunday in Paris by Paris Police Department.

• Michael W. Salls Jr., 31, of 7 Peaco Hill Road, Otisfield on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct and aggravated driving to endanger, 9:18 p.m. Friday in Peru by Maine State Police.

• William M. Scott, 33, of Lewiston on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, violation of condition of release and possession of firearm when prohibited, 11:42 p.m. Thursday on Main Street by Norway Police Department.

• Christopher H. Stearns, 60, of 20 Madison Drive, South Paris on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:11 p.m. Saturday in South Paris by Paris Police Department.

• Brian K. Trafford, 32, of 13 Kenney Road, Leeds on a charge of operating under the influence, 11:44 p.m. Saturday in Buckfield by Maine State Police.

• Milo S. Washer, 30, of Norway on charges of driving to endanger and operating under the influence, 1:09 a.m. Sunday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

